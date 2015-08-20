Dejero Chooses Monerjan Medientechnik as German Distributor

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Aug. 20, 2015 -- Dejero, an innovator in the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP, has signed a distribution agreement with Monerjan Medientechnik in Germany. Monerjan Medientechnik will represent Dejero's LIVE+ cloud-based platform of simple-to-use mobile transmitters, servers, software, and cloud services to broadcasters and other media enterprises throughout Germany.

"Major media markets in Germany are highly competitive. There is exploding demand for solutions that can help local and regional stations be first to air with high-quality live video reports, even if the news is breaking in remote or difficult-to-access locations," said Rudi Monerjan, principal, Monerjan Medientechnik. "By adding Dejero's LIVE+ platform to our product portfolio, we're giving our broadcasting customers a powerful new option for delivering more content at less cost by transporting high-quality live video over IP-based networks."

Based in Obergriesbach, Bavaria, Monerjan Medientechnik offers a complete and integrated range of technology solutions to systems integrators as well as directly to news and sports broadcasters, television stations, and other media enterprises.

"Momentum is building throughout Europe for Dejero's lineup of video-over-IP solutions that make live video acquisition, content management, and multiscreen distribution easier and more immediate than ever before and Germany in particular has tremendous potential for our offerings," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "As we continue to build a network of channel partners in key European countries, Monerjan Medientechnik will provide the ideal combination of local market knowledge and technology expertise to ensure our mutual success."

More information about the complete LIVE+ platform from Dejero is available at www.dejero.com.

