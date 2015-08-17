TSL Products Announces Immediate Availability of New Phinix Suite of Software Tools

Leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, today announced the immediate availability of Phinix, a complete suite of desktop and enterprise tools that bring workflow efficiencies by enabling audio engineers to measure, correct and adjust audio files on the fly instead of having to return them to post facilities. Unveiled earlier this year, the Phinix suite of file-based audio tools will be showcased for the first time in Europe at IBC on the TSL stand (#10.B41).

Available as standalone desktop applications or as a fully integrated enterprise solution, the new suite of tools includes comprehensive loudness measurement, correction and compliance, Dolby-E encoding and decoding, options for track shuffling and up/down mixing, audio description mix, as well as channel replacement and extraction. A new module that will analyze the file structure will be available soon. Phinix file-based audio solutions support a wide range of professional media formats, including MXF, LXF, GXF, QT, WAV and AIFF as standard.

At the core of the new suite of tools is the NIX ENGINE, a flexible and scalable audio server, either used for achieving medium to high levels of processing in an automated environment, or for providing cost effective flexibility in large Post Production facilities.

Available as a standalone application NIX LOUD is a cost effective software application that auto analyses, detects and normalizes audio loudness violations in file-based media. NIX LOUD complies with the latest standards, based on ITU-R BS.1770-3 and BS.1771, ATSC A-85, OP59, TRB-32 and EBU R128.

