Linear Acoustic Announces Integration of Aero with Integrated Playout in the Cloud Platform from Imagine Communications

Lancaster, PA, August 12, 2015 – Linear Acoustic®, the television section of the Telos Alliance, is pleased to announce the integration of the AERO platform into VersioCloud™, the integrated playout in the cloud platform from Imagine Communications. Via the Linear Acoustic AERO platform – a software-based audio and loudness control engine – VersioCloud™ includes integrated loudness control and processing, further reducing costs associated with linear channel playout.

The Linear Acoustic AERO platform is comprised of two parts: AERO.stream, a real-time processor identical in function to existing Linear Acoustic hardware products, including loudness and dynamic range control, upmixing, downmixing, and ITU-R BS.1770-3 loudness metering; and AERO.soft, a faster than real-time file-based CALM and EBU R128 compliant loudness correction and upmixing tool. The AERO platform enables fast integration of best-in-class real-time and file-based audio tools into third-party systems via simple, hassle-free licensing.

“It is an honor to be working with the Imagine Communications team on this sea-change product,” said Tim Carroll, Telos Alliance CTO and Linear Acoustic founder. “This is the logical, flexible way television will exist starting from now.”

“This partnership enables any Imagine Communications customer to have simple, cost-effective, cloud-based access to the gold standard in audio and loudness control with no need for external hardware boxes or interruptions to new streamlined workflows,” said Steve Reynolds, chief technology officer, Imagine Communications.

Linear Acousticcontinues to lead the industry toward high quality DTV audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of real-time and file-based audio and loudness managers including UPMAX® upmixing, loudness metering products and standards-based codecs for distribution and emission. It is part of radio and television audio technology company The Telos Alliance, headquartered in Cleveland, with additional offices around the world.