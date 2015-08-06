Aframe Continues to Harness Cloud Adoption Trend With New Senior Appointments and New Market Growth Initiatives

In a move validating continued growth and widespread adoption, Aframe, the cloud video platform provider, today announced that Lisa Hutt has joined as Chief Marketing Officer. In this newly created position, Lisa will be responsible for Aframe's global marketing strategy, thought leadership, brand awareness and new market growth initiatives.

Lisa’s appointment follows a career in consulting and marketing management with cloud vendors such as Salesforce.com, RingCentral and Concur where she managed European awareness and demand generation programs during critical growth periods.

Aframe has enjoyed a very robust year on year growth since its launch 5 years ago. With a customer list that counts some of the world's biggest names in the broadcast and media industries including the BBC, VICE Media, Fox, Nine Networks, Zee TV and A+E Networks, Aframe expects it will once again double its year on year revenue in 2015. With Lisa Hutt's appointment, and the recent expansion of its global sales force, the company is now well poised to take advantage of new growth opportunities, especially in the corporate sector:

"Advances in mobile and digital technology means buyers and consumers can now consume information and content in their most trusted and preferred format – for many, that’s video. Corporations that have the agility to shift their resources and technology to become video-centric will increase their chances of thriving against the backdrop of this new buying behavior. The market opportunity for video is huge and Aframe, with its heritage and reputation in cloud technology for broadcast, is uniquely positioned to help corporations adapt," says Lisa Hutt.

Working alongside Aframe CEO David Peto to help lead the product roadmap strategy for Aframe's Spring and Fall software releases is Gary Dunn, Founder of boutique technology consultancy Augmen Management. A senior entertainment and technology consultant with a 25-year track record​gained across a breadth of technologies from Telecommunications to Interactive Entertainment, Gary is assisting Aframe with the development of cross-industry solutions.





"The corporate sector is embracing video at an unprecedented rate. Unfortunately the ways in which many organizations are currently set up to optimize their use of video are inefficient. By adopting a single, centralized system that is accessible across departmental and external business boundaries, organizations can truly optimize their media content and allow it to be shared, repurposed and ultimately seen by relevant audiences, easily and effectively. With a robust and secure media collaboration platform that protects brand IP, companies can finally make the most of the opportunity that video brings," says Gary Dunn.