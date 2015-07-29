Ideas Unlimited to Launch New Contentprobe Service Modules at IBC 2015

At IBC 2015 Ideas Unlimited, a leading provider of systems that capture, monitor, analyse, store, and repurpose television and radio content, will launch “Contentprobe Revenue” and “Contentprobe Detect”, two powerful new offerings from the company’s Contentprobe range, at IBC 2015.

Contentprobe Revenue is a module that uses Ideas Unlimited’s patented, non-destructive identification and verification system, Media FingerPrinting, to check, verify and, if necessary, alert users about content errors to ensure the provider meets service agreements in multi-channel transmission environments.

Knowing that the content is correct protects revenue by avoiding penalties, improves the viewer experience, and reduces costs by automatically monitoring content from ingest to off air to ensure that the correct video, audio, subtitles, and access services are being delivered as agreed. Equally important, defects - such as sub-frame audio sync errors, transport stream data, SDI feeds, bars, tones, or silence - that are erroneous or not required are flagged up by Contentprobe Revenue for immediate remedial action.

Contentprobe Detect is a content protection service provided from Contentprobe’s managed broadcast centre that accepts uniquely fingerprinted reference files from a content owner or advertising agency and scans a multitude of channels designated by the owner to identify precisely when and where their licensed content has been used. In addition to confirming scheduled usage, the service is also designed to automatically search for evidence of pirating.

Moreover, Contentprobe Detect can identify and report back to online services when a particular product or service has been advertised on television so the service can instantly react to fluctuations in demand.

The suite of Contentprobe products and services can be found during IBC 2015 at Ideas Unlimited, Stand 8.A54.