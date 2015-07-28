Starfish Technologies Supplies Transport Stream Splicer to Sky TV

Starfish Technologies, a company pioneering innovative technologies and systems in the field of regional television and ad insertion for broadcasters, has announced the sale of its TS Splicer product to Sky, the UK’s largest pay-TV provider.

Sky is moving around 20 of its premium UK OTT channels spread over two sites to a more componentised platform and needed to block or replace some content with holding slates or alternative media. Starfish was chosen to supply TS Splicer in a fully redundant 1+1 configuration, complete with a secure Starfish remote web-based monitoring and control system.

Sky Programme Manager Guy Hall, who is responsible for delivering this new strategic platform said, “We evaluated a number of commercially available splicing products and the Starfish TS Splicer best met our requirements. The ability to perform high-density transport stream-based splicing in the IP domain allows Sky to significantly increase the density of the solution and achieve better scalability within our complex and expanding OTT head-end.”

Starfish Marketing Director Peter Blatchford added, “We are delighted to have been chosen to supply a critical part of Sky’s new OTT infrastructure. Our TS Splicer product, which will be officially launched at IBC 2015, is designed for users looking for a high performance splicer that has a flexible configuration, which allows it to be tailored to specific applications.”