Dalet Business Solution Increases Production Efficiencies for FOX International Channels Italy and UK Media Operations

Paris, France – July 23, 2015 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, announced today that FOX International channels (FIC) has implemented near identical Dalet business solutions, powered by the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management platform (MAM), in its FIC Italy and FIC United Kingdom (UK) facilities. The comprehensive Dalet MAM installations, which were implemented in a few short weeks, allow FIC to underpin its international operations, maximizing content production efficiencies and increasing delivery output across all facets of programming for its Italian and UK operations.

“As custodians of one of the largest and fastest growing digital entertainment portfolios in the world, our overriding aim for the Dalet business solution is to help FIC become more productive. We ramped up to peak content production levels easily in just a few days, enabling our production teams to collaboratively create, repackage and distribute content more efficiently,” says Mauro Panella, Executive Director, Head of Broadcast operations, IT & Facilities for Italy, Germany & UK at Fox International Channels Europe. “But our requirements didn’t end there. With this leap forward, we needed a technical partner that could respond to our growing distribution needs with an infrastructure that supports new industry compliance standards and emerging technology. We’ve found that partner in Dalet.”

To help oversee the design and deployment of the FIC installation, Dalet worked closely with business partner Media Power and system integrator Professional Show.

The underlying Dalet Galaxy platform streamlines the FIC workflow by centralizing programming content into one database, providing bespoke web-based and desktop tools that enhance QC operations, promo production and delivery of new and repackaged program content throughout Europe and Africa as well as to affiliates such as Sky Italy and UK. Several Dalet Brio video servers facilitate the comprehensive content ingest and delivery needs for both facilities.

“FIC installed Dalet to better manage its global multiplatform production output, regardless of whether content is sourced from a live event, its US operations or purchased outside the FOX brand. In doing so, they were able to streamline manual workflows and consolidate the production infrastructure around fully integrated web-based and desktop tools to speed turnaround for time-critical programming content,” says Massimo Berardi, general manager, Dalet Italy. Combined with the agility to map metadata with video and audio assets within the Dalet MAM, the advanced automation tools facilitate the swift and secure distribution of FIC content to multiple locations and platforms.

Berardi explains the benefits further, “The Dalet workflow not only allows FIC to quickly repackage popular series such as ‘The Walking Dead’ in various languages and formats, it also allows them to distribute these new programs in conjunction with their US air dates – satisfying audience demands for new programming material while lowering the overall cost of purchased content and production time.”

The installation of Dalet also provides system-wide interoperability, enabling a more fluid media exchange among existing third-party postproduction, storage, traffic, delivery and archive systems by managing metadata across the workflow.

