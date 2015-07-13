Nexidia IBC2015 Preview

IBC2015 Preview

Nexidia -- Media & Entertainment

Meeting Room 13.MS43

Nexidia Media & Entertainment Company Overview:

Nexidia Media & Entertainment leverages patented dialogue and audio-analysis technologies to create award-winning applications that both enable cost-effective and accurate discovery of media assets, and automate quality control of captions, video description, and languages to ensure compliance. Nexidia's open architecture enables extensive third-party integrations with industry-leading applications, and OEM licensing facilitates integrations into third-party applications which currently power unique applications for major broadcasters, NLE suppliers, MAM providers, and other enterprise solutions worldwide. Nexidia Media & Entertainment serves thousands of customers across entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations.

Nexidia Products at IBC2015:

Nexidia Dialogue Search 2.0 Now Shipping

At IBC2015, Nexidia will demonstrate the newest version of Dialogue Search -- a market- leading software tool that searches for any spoken word or phrase, independent of metadata, across massive media libraries in seconds. The patented technology behind Dialogue Search allows media organizations to make better use of their production assets and media libraries by quickly and precisely finding unique assets that searching traditional metadata may never reveal. Dialogue Search dramatically reduces logging and transcription costs, integrates directly with media asset management (MAM) and editing applications, and requires no training.

Version 2.0 includes several new features:

- Full-text search and filtering of all metadata fields across all available sources

- Redesigned user interface with customizable layout and project "bins"

- Avid Interplay MAM support, in addition to Avid Interplay Production, Dalet Galaxy, Vizrt VizOne, IPV Curator, and CatDV

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/Nexidia_DSv2-searchresults.png

Photo Caption: Nexidia Dialogue Search Results

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/Nexidia_DS-project-bin.png

Photo Caption: Project Bin for collecting and using Dialogue Search results,

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/Nexidia_Dialogue-Search-v2-Media-Player.png

Photo Caption: Dialogue Search Media Player

Nexidia IIluminate Family Makes European Debut

At IBC2015, Nexidia will introduce the Illuminate family of automated, file-based QC applications that can automate testing of critical components of media with proprietary technology -- tests that, until now, could only be performed manually. Nexidia Illuminate is comprised of three different software-based products targeted for different applications -- Nexidia QC for quality control, Nexidia Comply for broadcast compliance monitoring, and Nexidia Align for caption alignment. This segmentation offers products tailored specifically for the broadcast monitoring, compliance, and file-based QC markets, with more flexible pricing options to better suit each of those markets and individual customer needs.

The Nexidia Illuminate products are delivered as software that can operate on premises or in the cloud. Nexidia QC can operate as both a standalone solution and with existing integrations, including Telestream Vantage, AmberFin UQC, Aspera Orchestrator, and Evertz Mediator. It can also be integrated into other third-party tools using Nexidia QC's REST API. Nexidia Comply works in conjunction with Volicon Observer and other third-party monitoring solutions or with the REST API to implement custom solutions. Nexidia Align can be accessed as part of Nexidia Comply and Nexidia QC integrations, as well as via a REST API.

Other new features include:

- Caption/subtitle text language verification which determines missing, incorrect, or out of sync caption errors

- Automated caption alignment for rebroadcast or re-use in OTT distribution

- Expanded caption formats now supported (STL, EBU-IT, and ITT)

- Language ID technology update with expanded language support

Photo Link: http://www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/Nexidia_qc-summaryReport.png

Photo Caption: Caption Results Summary

Joint Volicon-Nexidia Closed-Caption Retiming Solution

During IBC2015 Volicon (Stand 7.G23) will feature a solution, developed jointly with Nexidia, that enables comprehensive automated caption-retiming for live or framerate-converted captioned content to ensure closed captions are properly aligned and formatted for every destination. The joint solution features Nexidia Align and Volicon's Share Application which is part of the Observer Media Intelligence Platform®. The integrated solution tests for out-of-sync captions due to drift or other reasons, and then automatically corrects them so that closed captions are synchronized with the speech before delivery. With this automated electronic solution, users can cost-effectively evaluate all broadcast feeds, along with a broad array of Internet-delivered streams, to avoid costly recaptioning or manual realignment.

Company Quote:

"With Nexidia Illuminate, we've been able to provide an a-la-carte captioning QC solution that will better serve the needs of our current clients by segmented the product to address the three primary use-cases. At IBC2015, we will show how automated caption monitoring, verification, alignment, and language identification can benefit media organizations and viewers alike. We will also be showcasing Nexidia Dialogue Search, the only tool that allows users to quickly access product assets and reclaim media assets from massive libraries without the cost and latency of tagging or transcription."

-- Drew Lanham, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Nexidia, Inc. - Media & Entertainment Division

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.