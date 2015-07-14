Pro Sound Effects Releases NYC Ambisonics Library

Software controlled sound effects give sound editors endless creative possibilities

BROOKLYN, NY – Pro Sound Effects®, the Next Level sound effects library, today announced its newest library - NYC Ambisonics is available now for pre-order. When previewed in April at NAB 2015, the press dubbed it “the future of sound effects libraries.” NYC Ambisonics is a 35GB sound effects library that comes with software from TSL Products that allows a sound editor to point “virtual microphones” in any direction and with a variety of polar patterns for greater control and creativity.

“NYC Ambisonics represents our ongoing commitment to next-generation technology,” says Douglas Price, CEO of Pro Sound Effects. “We continually strive to make the sound effects workflow faster, easier, and above all, more creative for working professionals.”

Produced and recorded in 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution by Pro Sound Effects, NYC Ambisonics was recorded throughout New York City, including Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan. Using a 4-capsule SoundField microphone to capture the ambiences from all angles, the Ambisonics format allows sound editors and mixers to manipulate the sound effects in real time with software to create virtually endless perspectives within a scene. The Ambisonics recordings can be decoded to mono, stereo, 5.1, 7.1 and beyond.

“Since New York City is featured in so many films and television shows and has such an interesting and diverse soundscape, we thought it was the perfect theme for our first Ambisonics library,” says David Forshee, Pro Sound Effects Library Specialist and Producer of NYC Ambisonics. “Hearing NYC in Ambisonics is simply incredible.When listening to traditionally recorded ambiences, I’m often curious about what the rest of the soundscape is like. Now with NYC Ambisonics, I’m in in complete control of where the mic is pointed.”

NYC AMBISONICS KEY FEATURES:

● 53 pristine Ambisonic recordings with average recording length over 8 minutes (35+ GB): 24-bit/96kHz broadcast .wav files. Choose between download or flash drive delivery.

● SurroundZone2 software: Gives editor full control over “virtual microphone” position and polar patterns. Available in 32-bit and 64-bit AAX, VST, and AU.

● Wide range of NYC ambiences: Including streets, parks, & subways

● Recorded and produced by Pro Sound Effects

● 100% royalty-free license with 1-user and multi-user options

View Full NYC Ambisonics Features & Audio Demos

PRICING:

Now through August 31, 2015, take advantage of NYC Ambisonics introductory pricing of $79 for a lifetime license.

● $79 intro (1-user) / $119 reg. price after August 31

● 2+ users? Contact licensing@prosoundeffects.com

NYC Ambisonics will be available on July 21. Place your pre-orders here.

PRO SOUND EFFECTS WEBSITE v3.0:

The announcement of the NYC Ambisonics Library comes with the release of v3.0 of the Pro Sound Effects website. For a summary of new features check out the prosoundeffects.com v3.0 Unleashed blog post.

ABOUT PRO SOUND EFFECTS®:

Pro Sound Effects® curates and delivers the Next Level sound effects library for media producers worldwide. The Pro Sound Effects Library is 175,000+ royalty-free sounds effects available both online and on hard drive. The Library spans the entire sonic spectrum and is continually updated. Founded in 2004, Pro Sound Effects is relied upon by top freelancers and big media production companies around the globe.

