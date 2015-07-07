3Zero2 TV Chooses AVIWEST Solutions With Ka-Sat Bonding Technology for Live HD Streaming of Football Matches

AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that Italian television production and services provider 3Zero2 TV has deployed 50 units of the company's DMNG PRO180-RA video uplink solutions to deliver live video transmissions for the Lega Pro football league coverage. The project was supported by Comsytec, AVIWEST's Italian distributor and system integrator. Featuring a portable design, AVIWEST's digital mobile newsgathering solution allows 3Zero2 TV to broadcast live HD video efficiently and cost-effectively over two bonded Ka-band satellite links.

Using the DMNG PRO180-RA from AVIWEST, 3Zero2 TV can simultaneously broadcast 24 football matches. Each stadium is outfitted with two DMNG PRO units, which work in tandem with two professional HD cameras. The 720p 50 FPS live streams are distributed to the viewers through a sports Web portal www.sportube.tv.

"Being able to deliver crystal-clear video content is especially important during sporting events given their fast-paced nature. Viewers do not want to miss any of the action," said Luciano Consigli, CTO of 3Zero2 TV. "AVIWEST's DMNG PRO180-RA video uplink system features sophisticated signal transmission technology, enabling us to stream live HD video coverage of football matches at a high frame per second over satellite. Also, the DMNG PRO units are very portable, and can be easily moved across all 60 Lega Pro stadiums, lowering our operational expenses."

Using the DMNG PRO180-RA, 3Zero2 TV can deliver live transmissions over the Ka-band while using cellular links as backup or complementary connections. This allows the service provider to, for example, start streaming a live transmission over cellular connections while driving to a stadium and then switch to Ka-band once the satellite dish is set up. AVIWEST's intelligent bonding technology also ensures the transmission reliability when the performance of the Ka-band decreases, particularly in case of bad weather conditions or when bandwidth decreases due to network congestion.

Each video uplink system weighs only about 1 kg, making the DMNG PRO180-RA ideal for transferring between locations. Operators can seamlessly connect the units to any professional camera via V-Mount, Gold Mount, or PAGlok plates and set up a live session in less than a minute. Designed with ease of use in mind, the systems automatically detect real-time network links. Through a user-friendly and intuitive touch-screen interface, the service provider can configure and operate the systems, as well as talk to the studio using the IFB two-way communication channel. The inclusion of low-latency intercom communication between the studio and camera operator enables 3Zero2 TV to make any adjustments quickly to the video transmission before and during a live recording.

"The massive deployment of AVIWEST solutions by 3Zero2 demonstrates the high level of portability, affordability, and reliability that the DMNG PRO180-RA brings to sports applications," said Cyril Hamelin, area sales manager, AVIWEST. "Compared with traditional video uplink solutions, the DMNG PRO features advanced bonding technology that assures superior video quality while also satisfying the service provider's requirement for delivering more frames per second, leading to a better quality of experience for viewers."

