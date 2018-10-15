NUGEN AUDIO’S LOUDNESS TOOLKIT 2.8 MAKES U.S. DEBUT AT AES NY 2018

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 15, 2018 – NUGEN Audio debuts its latest Loudness Toolkit updates for the first time in the U.S. at AES NY 2018 (Booth 5041). Loudness Toolkit 2.8 provides a new loudness parameter, Dialogue LRA as well as new flexibility to simultaneously monitor multiple integrated measures. These updates help facilitate an efficient workflow when working with the recent loudness guidelines, such as the new Netflix best practice document.

“We recently previewed the Loudness Toolkit updates at IBC and received tremendous feedback and interest in the upgraded bundle from both existing and potential customers,” says Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, NUGEN Audio. “At NUGEN, we take into consideration the needs of our customers and changing industry standards, and update our solutions accordingly.”

Loudness Toolkit 2.8 is designed to consistently balance music, dialog and special effects, preserve quality of the original sound, manage live broadcast levels rapidly and is the only solution on the market that works within the latest workflow requirements set forward by Netflix to give customers an edge in producing broadcast compliant content.

The Loudness Toolkit, which includes the VisLM loudness meter, ISL limiter and LM-Correct quick fix tool, also now features the DynApt extension. DynApt is standard for all new customers with upgrade options available for existing users. Loudness Toolkit 2.8 introduces support for native 7.1.2 audio processing and new loudness parameters for advanced loudness control and dialog consistency. Additional enhancements to the VisLM, include improved compliance alert indicators and SAWA (LEQm) standardization. This update now allows ISL to natively support track counts up to 7.1.2.

LM-Correct is updated to handle 7.1.2 de-interleaved files offline (in addition to the existing stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 support) and natively handle 7.1 and 7.1.2 tracks in the Avid and Adobe timelines, when applicable. LM-Correct works in concert alongside VisLM and ISL to deliver unsurpassed quality and workflow efficiency.

Introductory pricing for the updated Loudness Toolkit bundle is $799 (reg. $899) and bundle completion deals will be available on the user account page or from a reputable dealer.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry’s most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company’s products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio’s tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world’s top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit nugenaudio.com.

