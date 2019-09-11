Zylight to Spotlight Go-Panel LED at IBC 2019
AMSTERDAM—Zylight’s presentation at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam, will include its new Go-Panel LED light, which offers variable Active Diffusion technology as one of its features.
The Go-Panel is a portable, IP65-rated lighting unit designed for professional broadcast news and run-and-gun shooting, per Zylight. Key features include bi-color versatility, ± green adjustment and variable beam spread with built-in Active Diffusion technology that can be adjusted by turning a knob.
Additional features of the Go-Panel include a worldwide AC power supply, an optional 14.4V camera battery, a single integrate friction hinge and built-in remote control options that include DMX, Bluetooth and LumenRadio.
Find out more about Zylight’s offerings during IBC 2019 at stand 12.D47.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox