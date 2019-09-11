Zylight to Spotlight Go-Panel LED at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Zylight’s presentation at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam, will include its new Go-Panel LED light, which offers variable Active Diffusion technology as one of its features.

The Go-Panel is a portable, IP65-rated lighting unit designed for professional broadcast news and run-and-gun shooting, per Zylight. Key features include bi-color versatility, ± green adjustment and variable beam spread with built-in Active Diffusion technology that can be adjusted by turning a knob.

Additional features of the Go-Panel include a worldwide AC power supply, an optional 14.4V camera battery, a single integrate friction hinge and built-in remote control options that include DMX, Bluetooth and LumenRadio.

Find out more about Zylight’s offerings during IBC 2019 at stand 12.D47.