Zylight to Intro Pro-Palette and Pro-Zoom Lights at IBC 2017

LOS ANGELES—Zylight will be debuting several new fixtures to the global market at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam, Sept. 15-19 (Hall 12, D47).



Designed for TV studios and theatres, the 350W Pro-Palette asymmetric wall washer produces a soft, even field of light with enough output to cover 25-foot cyc walls. It shines pure white for a clean chromakey wash, and features Zylight’s Color Mode to produce millions of colors without gels or filters.



Built for floor use or truss mount, the lightweight Pro-Palette features solid aluminum and steel construction. Up to four Pro-Palette fixtures can be daisy chained through their powercon connectors. The Pro-Palette features integrated DMX operation as well as an intuitive control panel for smooth 0-100 percent dimming.





Pro-Palette “Our IS3 panel light with Color Mode continues to be one of our most popular fixtures, and the Pro-Palette brings that same rich color palette in a more powerful package to provide even light output to larger cycs, horizontals, and backgrounds,” said Joe Arnao, president of Zylight. “It’s an affordable choice for studio chromakey or adding color backgrounds for your productions.”



Zylight’s Pro-Zoom line of LED zoom ellipsoidals will also debuting at IBC 2017. Developed as a high-powered spot or gobo projector for television stages, broadcast news studios, and live theatre, the new ellipsoidal fixtures offer a choice of zoom lenses suited for various lighting projects.



The product family features three, 200W lights with different optical zoom ranges to fit most stage lighting requirements: the Pro-Zoom Wide, with a 30-55 degree beam width; Pro-Zoom Medium, with an 18-36 degree beam; and Pro-Zoom Narrow, with an 8-22 degree beam. Zylight also offers the Pro-Zoom Plus Narrow, which features a brighter 230w LED engine and 8-22 degree beam width.



All Pro-Zoom fixtures are available in tungsten (3200K) or daylight (5600K), and feature a double condenser optical system for clean and precise gobo projection. The Pro-Zoom stays cool during operation, so delicate materials such as acetate films can be used to create low-cost, customized color gobos using an inkjet or laser printer. Pro-Zooms also include integrated shutters, built-in effects, and full DMX control with RDM compatibility.



“Zylight’s new Pro-Zoom LED spotlight is an excellent choice for lighting professionals who need focusing flexibility in an LED solution,” says Arnao. “Different scenes have different spotlight requirements, so we’ve built the Pro-Zoom line to include a choice of zoom lenses at a price point below fixed focal length fixtures.”



Available now, the Pro-Palette is priced at $2,799, and the Pro-Zoom LED spots start at $1,899.

