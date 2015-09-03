Wheatstone Debuts IP Mix Engine, Dimension Three Touchscreen at IBC 2015

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone, the provider of audio products for the TV and radio industries, has announced two new products that it will premiere at IBC 2015. Set to debut are the IP Mix Engine, a AES67 compatible IP audio network interface, and a new touchscreen for the Dimension Three audio console.

The Gibraltar IP Mix Engine provides Wheatstone audio consoles with direct connectivity into WheatNet-IP, an AES67 compatible IP audio network. The new engine can handle 1,024 channels of audio, allowing IP audio consoles to handle live and post-production. The Gibraltar IP Mix Engine will be available for the Dimension Three, Series Four, D8-EX, Series Two and IP-64 digital mixing console.

Dimension Three

Wheatstone will also showcase its updated Dimension Three TV audio consoles, now featuring a touchscreen option. Eliminating the “sea of knobs,” as Wheatstone describes, the touchscreen option features a tabbed menu for basic functions like talkback, configuring bus matrices, muting mic groups, and managing sources. It also utilizes smartphone-like gestures, including pinching. In addition, a new interrogation feature is available for drilling down into function settings.

To find out more about these products you can visit Wheatstone’s booth, 8.A86, at IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.