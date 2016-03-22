Volicon Plans Closed Caption Session at PBS Tech Conference

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Volicon Vice President of Product Management Andrew Sachs has been announced as a presenter for the upcoming PBS Technology Conference. Sachs, along with PBS Senior Director of Media Operations Steve Scheel, will present a session titled “Closed Captioning Quality Lifecycle,” which he says will show how to effectively maintain broadcast compliance with FCC requirements.

Andrew Sachs

Among the points of discussion expected in Sachs and Scheel’s presentation are the comparisons of broadcast caption quality against the original caption quality report done prior to file-based distribution and how this approach enables identification and isolation of potential errors in the broadcast chain. It will also cover an automated solution that has been implemented at PBS for caption compliance and to improve viewer experience.

PBS TechCon16 is scheduled for April 13-15 and will take place at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. “Closed Captioning Quality Lifecycle” is slotted for 11:30 a.m. on April 15.