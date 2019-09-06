Vizrt to Showcase New Production Control, Workflow, Automation Systems at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Vizrt will show four new production control, workflow and automation systems designed for live production during IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI Amsterdam. The systems are intended to make it possible for broadcasters to focus on storytelling rather than technology.

“There is a need in the broadcast industry to provide platforms that deliver both an easy entry point into live production ecosystems, as well as provide the precision required for high-quality modern live productions,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president of R&D at Vizrt.

The new products include:

Viz Arc, a control system for producing virtual sets and augmented reality graphics for day-to-day live production;

Viz Verdi, a software-defined automation platform to enable media companies to produce more content on more platforms, including programming for social media and online;

Viz Vectar, a software-defined compact, powerful live production switcher offering four built-in DDRs, built-in recording and social media streaming; and

Viz Helix media workflow orchestration system that automates production processes built around the Viz One media asset management system.

“Making live programs easier than ever to produce and more fun to create, while also saving broadcasters time and money are key to the systems we are introducing at IBC,” said Cross.

Viz Arc is an IP-based system that allows users to drive AR and virtual sets from one interface. AR elements can be set up on a location map or the studio floor. The product, scheduled for a Sept. 11 release, integrates with Vizrt’s entire product portfolio and gives users direct access to Viz Artist templates and third-party integrations, including Unreal Engine 4.

Viz Verdi, due out in the fourth quarter, enables users to produce live content simultaneously in multiple aspect ratios, making it easier to deliver content to multiple platforms as well as to more effectively monetize content.

Viz Vectar, also scheduled for a Q4 release, makes reaching new audiences on different screens easier. The product fits within the Viz ecosystem with support for Viz Mosart automation and graphics control in the Viz Engine. Viz Vectar runs the NDI protocol natively to various Vizrt products and supports SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 inputs and outputs. The product includes four internal multiviewers, 44 inputs and 8 M/Es.

The software-based, cloud-native Viz Helix workflow orchestrator, due to be released Sept. 30, streamlines redundant tasks, enabling media companies to become more agile and reduce dependence on proprietary management solution. Viz Helix can accelerate time to market for new content and reduce on-air errors.

