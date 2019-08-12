Vizrt, NewTek to Make First Major Joint Trade Show Presentation at IBC 2019

BERGEN, Norway & SAN ANTONIO—Vizrt and NewTek will combine their IBC 2019 exhibition—the first joint exhibit at a major trade show since the Vizrt acquisition of NewTek earlier this year—to highlight the future of IP-based, software defined visual storytelling content production.

During the gathering at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17, NewTek, Vizrt and partners around the show floor will be using the NDI IP-based video standard.

The Vizrt stage on its IBC stand will offer a variety of thought-leadership presentations, including The Big AR Sports show, which will demonstrate how Vizrt Sports software can be used for AR, play analysis and monetization of sports and other live events.

The Sports software will be an important part of the company’s IBC presentation for sports broadcasters and rights holders as they prepare for the Olympics, UEFA EUROs and other major sporting events in 2020.

Vizrt’s IBC presentation will also include:

the launch of Viz Engine 4, featured throughout The Big AR Sports Show, as the cornerstone of future media workflows;

newsroom and automation workflows presented in Connected Storytelling with new features in the company’s automation range aimed at enabling media companies to produce live productions easily and error free;

the role of NDI as a key enabler of efficient IP-based production workflows, presented at “A New Era of Live Production;” and

IP-based software defined visual storytelling (SDVS) production and SDI enhancements to production platforms to enable automation-driven storytelling capabilities.

See NewTek and Vizrt at IBC 2019 stand 7.B01. More information is available on the NewTek and Vizrt websites.