Trending

VidyoCast - H.264 SVC


VidyoCast is the first implementation of the new H.264 format Scalable Video Coding (SVC), achieving unprecedented video quality across IP networks at extreme low latency. VidyoCast uses a unique IP compressed video switch that accomplishes bandwidth optimization, point-to-multi-point routing, and quality of service improvements.

The hardware/software suite includes:

  • · H.264 SVC encoders and decoders
  • · VidyoContribution feeds manager
  • · VidyoCentral Live Production Tools
  • · Digital Video Effects
  • · Audio mix-minus
  • · Camera robotics control
  • · VidyoNetReturn
  • · VidyoIP Monitor Wall
  • · MCR Zoning
  • · Continuity
  • · VidyoCollaborate