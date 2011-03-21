VidyoCast - H.264 SVC
VidyoCast is the first implementation of the new H.264 format Scalable Video Coding (SVC), achieving unprecedented video quality across IP networks at extreme low latency. VidyoCast uses a unique IP compressed video switch that accomplishes bandwidth optimization, point-to-multi-point routing, and quality of service improvements.
The hardware/software suite includes:
- · H.264 SVC encoders and decoders
- · VidyoContribution feeds manager
- · VidyoCentral Live Production Tools
- · Digital Video Effects
- · Audio mix-minus
- · Camera robotics control
- · VidyoNetReturn
- · VidyoIP Monitor Wall
- · MCR Zoning
- · Continuity
- · VidyoCollaborate
