VidyoCast - H.264 SVC



VidyoCast is the first implementation of the new H.264 format Scalable Video Coding (SVC), achieving unprecedented video quality across IP networks at extreme low latency. VidyoCast uses a unique IP compressed video switch that accomplishes bandwidth optimization, point-to-multi-point routing, and quality of service improvements.



The hardware/software suite includes:



· H.264 SVC encoders and decoders

· VidyoContribution feeds manager

· VidyoCentral Live Production Tools

· Digital Video Effects

· Audio mix-minus

· Camera robotics control

· VidyoNetReturn

· VidyoIP Monitor Wall

· MCR Zoning

· Continuity

· VidyoCollaborate