Video Clarity to Demo 4K/8K Video Quality Analyzers at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Video Clarity will spotlight Clear View version 8.4, which updates the company’s video quality analyzers and player/recorders, at the 2016 NAB Show. With version 8.4, Clear View 4K and 8K systems now provide new color-space-capable pictures and support for high dynamic range (HDR) as prescribed by ITU-R BT.2020. With these changes, Clear View 4K and 8K systems will be the first to interactively show 4K or 8K pictures side-by-side in native ITU-R Rec. BT.2020 color space, and allow comparison of HDR video in that color space.

Clear View 8.4 provides an effective way to judge HDR video sequences on the same monitor, eliminating potential setup and calibration differences that can occur when using two monitors to compare original to processed HDR pictures.

In situations where a full picture comparison is required, Clear View 8.4 users can easily switch to dual output mode for exact sequencing of two comparative video sequences on two different monitors at the same resolution and frame rate. Clear View 4K and 8K users will be able to upgrade to the new version.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Video Clarity will be in booth SU12413. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.