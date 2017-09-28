Vanderbilt University to Host Workshop on TV News Preservation

NASHVILLE, TENN.—Archivists, librarians and TV news professionals will make the journey to Vanderbilt University next year to discuss the future of preserving broadcast television news. With funding from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Vanderbilt will host the two-day “Sustaining Television News Preservation for the Next Generation” workshop, with the goal of developing new strategies for sustaining library-based broadcast preservation.

The workshop’s principal investigators—Clifford B. Anderson, associate university librarian for research and learning at Vanderbilt University; and Bernard Reilly, president of the Center for Research Libraries—will work with participants to examine and address the technical, legal and economic challenges of preserving broadcast television news. The planning team also includes Sharon Farb of UCLA’s Broadcast NewsScape and representatives from the Library of Congress.

“This planning grant will help us develop a sustainable plan for distributed news preservation during the next 50 years,” said Anderson.

“Sustaining Television News Preservation for the Next Generation” will take place at Vanderbilt University from March 8-9, 2018. A call for participation for moving picture archivists, librarians and other professionals will be issued in October.