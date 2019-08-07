TSL Products Spotlighting SAM-Q Updates for IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—TSL Products will have a focus on its audio offerings at this year’s IBC show, announcing that it will prominently feature a range of new modes for its SAM-Q audio monitors.

The SAM-Q monitors are designed to allow customers to control and visualize their audio content based on application, environment or personal preference. Having premiered at the 2019 NAB Show—and with the SAM-Q-SDI model now available for shipping—TSL Products will debut new modes of operation at IBC, including audio phase, loudness monitoring and peak latch modes.

In addition, TSL will demonstrate the new capability of adding MADI monitoring to the SAM-Q-SDI through a license, enabling SDI, AES, analog and MADI sources to be monitored and mixed simultaneously.

Another product that TSL plans to feature is the PAM-IP. The unit provides in-band, out of band and manual control methods for managing flow subscriptions with audio monitors. Status monitoring is provided on both the front panel and remotely using the PAM-IP webpage.

Updates to the MPA1 audio monitors will be showcased, including improved audio metering for the MPA1-SOLO-MADI and MPA1-SOLO-DANTE, and improved control capabilities for all MPA1 audio monitors.

TSL Products will be on displa\y at stand 10.B41 during IBC 2019.