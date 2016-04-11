Triveni to Launch ATSC 3.0 Guide Builder at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will launch Guide Builder XM, a new signaling and announcement generator for the ATSC 3.0 candidate standard, along with support for ATSC 1.0 PSIP, DVB-SI, and other legacy standards. By enabling delivery of advanced electronic programming and service guides (EPGs/ESGs), and localized, enhanced emergency alerts in the ATSC 3.0 era, Guide Builder XM improves the television viewing experience.

From its user-friendly interface, broadcasters can manage metadata across multiple stations while maintaining a seamless workflow during the ATSC 3.0 transition. Using the system for channel sharing, broadcasters can unify metadata generation and management via centralized, distributed, or cloud workflows. Building upon the Guide Builder metadata platform, Guide Builder XM becomes an integral part of the service delivery infrastructure, with support for third-party interfaces and deployment architectures.

Guide Builder XM retains backwards compatibility by utilizing the same listing service and workflow approach used with ATSC 1.0, with built-in extensibility for new services. Triveni Digital's new Broadcast Services Management Platform is comprised of additional software, including Dyme (Dynamic Media Engine), ACE (Addressable Content Engine), and Sky Scraper XM for efficient hybrid content distribution.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Triveni Digital will be in booth SU15402. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.