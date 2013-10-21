Triveni Digital demonstrates StreamScope Portal

At this week SCTE CableTec Expo Show, Triveni Digital is demonstrating its StreamScope Portal, a new table-based MPEG analyzer that monitors and troubleshoots transport streams wherever its operators are.

Based on the StreamScope MT-40, the low-cost convertible unit can perform comprehensive real-time and file-based MPEG analysis from almost any location. The lightweight, full-featured tablet-based system brings portabililty and convenience to video analysis, monitoring and troubleshooting.

Features include a wide variety of input options such as ASI, Ethernet, RF-8VSB/QAM and File based. Along with local real-time digital video standards-based analysis, it provides an interface at other key network and stream performance test points in an operator's digital video delivery operation. The StreamScope Portal is an agile bridge between an operator's highly mobile tactical analysis needs and their strategically placed MPEG monitors.