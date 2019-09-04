Telos Alliance to Unveil SDI AoIP Node at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—The Telos Alliance will introduce its SDI AoIP Node at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI Amsterdam.

“Radio broadcasters caught on to the nearly endless benefits of networked audio nearly two decades ago and haven’t looked back since,” says John Schur, president, Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group. “Television is now on the same path, aided by emerging standards such as SMPTE ST 2110. For most facilities, the transition from SDI to IP will be a gradual one, and products such as our SDI AoIP Node will help ease that transition.”

With two independent 3Gb/s HD/SD-HDI inputs and outputs, the SDI AoIP Node offers up to eight audio pairs from either or both SDI inputs that can be de-embedded and converted to AES67.

As IP audio streams, they are available as network sources that can be monitored, distributed or have their loudness controlled with the Linear Acoustic AERO.8000 processing engine. Up to eight audio pairs of networked audio can then be re-embedded—and pair shuffled if desired—into two independent SDI outputs.

With 3G video standards support, the SDI AoIP Node can be integrated seamlessly into UHD facilities. In SMPTE ST 2110-based facilities, the unit’s AES67 I/O offers native support for SMPTE ST 2110-30, including two-channel streams with a 1ms packet time.

The unit includes two Ethernet ports—one for AES67 and the other for networked remote control accessed via a browser-agnostic, web-based user interface. The SDI AoIP Node also has redundant internal auto-ranging power supplies and comes with a two-year limited parts and labor warranty.

See Telos Alliance at IBC 2019 stand 8.D47.

More information is available on the Telos Alliance website.