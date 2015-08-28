Telestream Providing New Vantage Platforms at IBC 2015

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream will be offering IBC attendees a new look at its Vantage media processing platform, a transcoding and workflow automation software that allows users to ingest, edit, transform, package, monetize and distribute their media. Telestream is set to demonstrate a slate of new features for its Vantage platform, starting with the Vantage Camera Ingest.

Telestream’s Vantage Camera Ingest allows users to create camera-specific hot folders, which allow users to prescribe rules for shot detection, stitching and ingest from either card readers or folders on hard drives. Software running on servers then automates ingest, transcoding and import of shots into the editing system. For Avid Interplay environments, multi-resolution clips can be created automatically in Interplay while allowing frame-chase editing.

After launching at NAB, Telestream will also bring its new VOD Producer DAI system to IBC 2015. The system simplifies and automates the complex tasks of preparing and assembling CableLabs-compliant Video on Demand content for cable operators and production networks. The VOD Producer assembles branded, edited compositions from off-air captures, clean feeds or NLE sources and interfaces with any Telestream software encoder to produce cable, OTT, mobile and broadband output. It also enables DAI workflows by grooming the final program material for downstream insertion of ad content.

Telestream will also display its Time Warp with Tempo, a time adjustment system for re-timing file-based content and adjusting the running times of shows and segments; Post Producer, a file-based content assembly software system that addresses repetitive rendering of different versions of media; and the Lightspeed K80 server set to make its European debut at IBC 2015; the server offers the latest GPU/CPU acceleration technologies to boost video processing and H.264 encoding speeds for products built on the Vantage media processing platform.

Vantage is also integrated with Avid systems, automating media and metadata ingest from incoming video feeds, assets and files to solve complex transcoding and file-delivery scenarios.

IBC 2015 runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. Telestream will be located at booth 7.G30.