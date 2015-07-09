Telestream Bringing Vantage Platform to IBC 2015

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. – Telestream will be on hand at IBC 2015 to show its Vantage media processing platform, which is the foundation for transcoding and workflow automation software products that can quickly, easily and efficiently ingest, edit, transform, package, monetize and distribute media.

Updates to the Vantage platform include the new Camera Ingest option that enables hands-free batch ingest, processing, time-alignment and stitching of file-based camera media. Multi-resolution clips can be created automatically in Avid Interplay while allowing frame-chase editing. Vantage now also includes the Lightspeed K80 server, which uses GPU/CPU acceleration technologies to increase video processing and H.264 encoding speeds, and Tempo, a new time adjustment product for re-timing file-based content and adjusting running time of shows and segments. The VOD Producer, which was introduced at the 2015 NAB Show, is also among Vantage’s new software.

Also offered on the Vantage platform is the file-based content assembly software system, Post Producer, the Switch media player, Episode multiformat encoding software and Vantage Cloud Subscriptions, now with expanded regional support in Singapore, Japan, Australia and Germany.

Telestream’s Wirecast live streaming production software will also be demonstrated. Among the features included are Instant Replay, Playlists, iOS sources, social media feeds and more.

Telestream will be at stand 7.G30 for IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.