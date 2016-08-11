Tektronix Tackling IP, 4K and HDR at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM—With the future of technology looking to include the likes of 4K, HDR, wide color gamut, video over IP and adaptive bit rate, Tektronix is preparing a range of products for IBC 2016 that will look to help incorporate these new technologies.

For live IP production, Tektronix will have its Prism software-defined platform, which is designed to assist in the transition to IP while preserving existing systems. It offers insights into hybrid SDI/IP production and can be updated as new technologies and standards emerge. Tektronix will also have its SPG8000A master sync and PTP grandmaster clock generator for PTP support for both traditional SDI-based and IP-based media infrastructure.

For HDR and WCG issues, the company will have a new set of HDR capabilities for its WFM/WVR 8000 series waveform monitors and rasterizers. Among these new features is the ability to set the correct white point and adjust levels to fully use the dynamic range of their content.

In addition, Tektronix will showcase updates to its Aurora automated QC solution and the complementary Hydra interactive player and analyzer for file-based content, which now has expanded codec and wrapper format support. The Sentry ABR platform for monitoring and quality assurance of multi-screen services is also set to be on hand.

Tektronix will be located at stand 10.D41 at IBC 2016. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.