Tedial to Showcase New, Single-Click Social Media Publishing Module at IBC 2019

MALAGA, Spain—Tedial will unveil new features for its SmartLive sports and live events solution, including multi-sport configurations to support automatic highlight or auto clipping for any sports genre, during IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI in Amsterdam.

SmartLive

Agnostic to the type of data feed in use, Tedial’s metadata engine makes adding new system configurations easy when required. Another new feature added to SmartLive and the company’s Evolution MAM is a module that enables single-click publishing to any social media network.

The company also will showcase its partnership with Speechmatics and the integration of its Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) technology into SmartLive. With integrated ASR, SmartLive users can search for comments made during a sporting event, automatically create file locators, import a file or drop it into a watch folder and manually generate speech-to-text from the commentary track.

Tedial also will feature its SmartLive bundled solution that can be added quickly into a company’s existing production environment.

In addition, upgrades will be demonstrated for the Tedial Version Factory 2019, which supports input of millions of file inputs, transforming them to delivery configuration for distribution to multiple platforms from one operator screen. Among the updates are managing on-the-fly assembly of unique versions, matching contractual distribution requirements for timely deliveries and enabling IMF-compliant low-res proxy edits.

New features for its Evolution MAM to be shown at IBC 2019 include its Evolution aSTORM content management solution, which manages various tiers across departments, locations and in the cloud.

See Tedial at IBC 2019 Stand 8.B44.

More information is available on the Tedial website.