Tedial to Highlight MAM Advancements at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—MAM specialist Tedial will show the latest enhancements for its media asset management platforms, including the addition of sports configurations for its SmartLive MAM, at the 2019 NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

SmartLive Multi Sport

The company will show SmartLive Multi Sport, an enhancement that makes it easy to add new sports configurations to the SmartLive MAM. Agnostic to all data feeds, the new feature makes it quick and easy to create highlights in a multisport environment without adding extra staff and equipment, the company said.

Another enhancement for SmartLive and the company’s Evolution MAM is a new module that allows content to be published to any social network with a single click, the company said.

The company also will showcase its new SmartLive bundled solution that can be deployed on top of a user’s existing production environment.

It also will highlight new features for the Tedial Version Factory, its IMF-compliant content assembly workflow. Updates include on-the-fly assembly of unique versions, including pre-, post- and mid-roll insertions, matching contractual distribution requirements for timely deliveries; and enabling IMF-compliant low-res proxy edits on media and templates, Tedial said.

Tedial also will show new features for its Evolution aStorm content management solution, which manages tiers across departments and multiple territories.

See Tedial at NAB Show New York booth N244.

More information is available on the Tedial website.