Tedial Debuts Its Live Sports Solution SmartLive at IBC2018

MALAGA, Spain — Tedial, a provider of media and content management solutions, will be at IBC to showcase its live sport solution SMARTLIVE and its Hyper IMF end-to-end IMF platform. It will also bring Evolution aSTORM, its hybrid content management solution.

SmartLive, a live event solution for remote logging, PAM support and automated storytelling, leverages AI tools and provides compatibility with existing PAM systems such as EVS and SAM, the company said. Using a proprietary metadata engine, SmartLive automates media logging, clip creation and distribution, including social media pitches. Marrying AI to MAM, the company says SmartLive is capable of automating the event metadata ingest process and creating a production environment for teams, managing multicamera and multivenue feeds, providing multiple, instantaneous live searches to bring historical archives to live events, and automatically generating highlights and delivering them to digital platforms and social networks.

Tedial says that the Hyper IMF, an end-to-end MAM solution that supports IMF formats for ingest, archive and delivery, offers new features that improve the content delivery and management to nonlinear platforms by providing assembly-on-the-fly. Hyper IMF now includes automatic leader insertion, which incorporates all the elements required for each platform. Hyper IMF includes automatic localization based on delivery profile, enabling all credits and text insertions for every language required to be added automatically.

Evolution aSTORM, the company’s content management solution changes the storage paradigm from the traditional HSM approach (multitier vertical) to a true object-based storage environment (multisite, horizontal). aSTORM manages various storage tiers across departments and locations. The company says it allows users to adapt their investments when technology changes or when related storage costs decrease. aSTORM manages online, cloud and deep archive storage with complex algorithms based on customer-tailored business rules. It can virtualize file locations to enable multisite operations, cloud workflows and hybrid scenarios, offering an “augmented perception” of their physical location.

Demonstrations will be held throughout the show on Stand 8.B41. The IBC2018 show is Sept. 13–18, in Amsterdam. For more information or to register, visit www.ibc.org.

