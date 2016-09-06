Submissions Now Open for DC Drone Film Festival

WASHINGTON—Calling all drone videographers! The submission window for the first ever DC Drone Festival is now open.

Right now is an imaginative and experimental time for drone videographers, so share your work with the pilots, producers, equipment manufacturers, drone enthusiasts, and the 7,000 video, broadcast and AV professionals attending the National Drone Show and Government Video Expo on Dec. 6-8.

Submit your work into any or all of the following six categories: Narrative, Nature, Sports, Architecture, Corporate/Industrial/Business, and Shorts.

Submissions should not exceed five minutes in length (or one minute in the Shorts category) and should consist of at least 50% drone footage. The entries are judged off of its originality, technical expertise and cinematography/visuals.

Winners will receive a $250 cash prize in each category and winning videos will be screened throughout the 2016 National Drone Show in December as well as across NewBay’s Broadcast & Video network of sites.

The festival is open to content filmed anywhere on the globe. Submit your projects to the DC Drone Film Festival produced by the National Drone Show and NewBay Media.