Steve Mosko Set for Opening Keynote at NAB CCW

WASHINGTON – The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that Steve Mosko, president of Sony Pictures Television, is set to participate in the opening keynote discussion at NAB’s Content and Communications World. The discussion will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Steve Mosko

Mosko oversee all TV operations for Sony, including global distribution of film and TV content, digital networks and advertiser sales.

Bill Carter, former New York Times TV columnist and current contributor to CNN, The Hollywood Reporter and Sirius XM radio host, will host the conversation, which will address the current TV landscape. The discussion will include topics like embracing innovation from distribution dealmaking to OTT services.

The NAB CCW will feature exhibits on satellite communications and content delivery as they relate to commercial markets, broadcast, government and military, telecommunications, media and others. NAB CCW will take place from Nov. 11-12 in New York. For more information, visit www.ccwexpo.com.