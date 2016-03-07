SSL Unveiling System T Production Environment at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—SSL will unveil System T, a fully networked broadcast audio production environment at the 2016 NAB Show. System T allows hardware and software control interfaces—and high-quality stage boxes—to be placed anywhere on a network.

System T

With the AES67 transport standard, the system fully supports Dante-based I/O and routing featuring Dante HC connectivity. Broadcasters benefit from the interoperability enabled by the growing assortment of third-party Dante-compatible products on the market.

System T can incorporate multi-touch and gesture-driven screen technology, hardware control, and an intelligent, intuitive workflow. System scaling requires only additional networking switch capacity, not expensive proprietary routing hardware, making large-scale deployment extremely cost-effective.

Up to three consoles or control interfaces can access a single or fully mirrored redundant pair of Tempest processor engines. These advanced engines use SSL’s optimal core processing for real-time, 64-bit CPU-based, floating point mixing and processing. Multiple processor engines can be used on a single network. And, control interfaces and processing resources can be re-configured to suit daily requirements.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Solid State Logic (SSL)will be in booth C2627.