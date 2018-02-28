Sprockit’s First Round of Startups Revealed for 2018 NAB Show

WASHINGTON—Sprockit has once again reserved a spot in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2018 NAB Show to highlight a group of startups for its Innovation Pipeline and has announced the first batch of companies that will be taking up the space.

The selected startups will demonstrate their technologies alongside select alumni in the Innovation Pipeline at the new Destination NXT Theater. In addition, the companies will participate in Sprockit Sync, a series of private forums throughout the year where industry executives and entrepreneurs meet to discuss new technologies that could advance the industry. Sprockit corporate members, like Fox Networks Group, Google, Hearst Television, Samsung NEXT, Tegna, Univision and Verizon Digital Media Services, will be on hand as well to connect with participants.

Here is the first group of companies that will participate in Sprockit’s NAB Show event:

**Mobile help brands boost mobile engagement through strategic use of an omni-channel platform.

AlertMe uses artificial intelligence to drive audience and revenue growth for publications while reducing dependency on Facebook.

AppTek makes dark data more discoverable, usable and valuable for technology companies.

Apptimize accelerates data-driven mobile growth through A/B testing and release management.

Data+Math is an attribution platform that helps marketers connect business outcomes to advertising impressions.

Graphika turns network relationships into dynamic maps of social influence, enabling precise targeting and results.

LiftIgniter is a machine learning interface that helps improve click-through rates, engagement and conversion.

Limbik is a data studio that uses predictive analytics to make content recommendations for publishers, brands and agencies.

Seek is a network that allows a user to discover, share and experience augmented reality in one social platform.

Skreens uses a cloud platform to deliver personalized content and videos to realize new revenue and retention possibilities.

SocialFlow powers social distribution and revenue solutions for top publishers and media companies.

SpherePlay offers a customizable virtual reality media player that is easy to integrate in 8K quality.

SpokenLayer is a leader in voice content on Amazon Alexa, Google Home/Assistant and soon, Apple’s Siri.

SureWaves develops media convergence solutions that interweave television, digital displays, mobile and internet platforms.

Trint combines a text editor and audio/video player to quickly generate accurate and searchable transcripts of interviews and speeches.

VideoAmp is an integrated TV operating system for the convergence of the linear TV and digital video advertising ecosystems.

Vizbee creates mobile and TV continuity that addresses the distribution, marketing and advertising challenges of over-the-top video.

Wibbitz enables publishers and brands to produce videos for any platform quickly.

The full list will be announced in late March. Applications are still being reviewed on a rolling basis. Interested companies can email success@sprockitglory.com.

The 2018 NAB Show will take place from April 7-12.

