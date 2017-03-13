Sonnet Bringing Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express Expansion Systems to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Sonnet Technologies is set showcase new editions of its Echo Express SEL and Echo Express SE I Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express (PCIe) expansion systems. These compact chassis, which support high-performance PCIe cards, harness Thunderbolt 3 to enable data transfers up to 2,750MBps for both Mac and Windows computers.

Echo Express SEL and SE I

Sonnet will also have its new eGFX Breakaway Box, a Thunderbolt 3-to-PCI Express expansion solution for bandwidth-intensive graphics applications. It boosts graphics performance by letting users connect a high-performance graphics (GPU) card or other PCIe card to a Thunderbolt 3-equipped, eGFX-compatible notebook, all in one or other small-form-factor computer. The box's single-port, 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 interface enables data transfers up to 2,750 MBps and supports popular GPU chipsets, such as AMD Radeon R and RX and NVIDIA GeForce GTX.

Sonnet will also introduce the SF3 Series- CFast 2.0- card reader, featuring dual card slots and a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 interface. It enables file ingest from two cards at concurrent data transfer speeds up to 1,000 MBps, more than double the average ingest speed of USB 3 card readers.

10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) adapters and cards will also be shown, including the Twin 10G and Twin 10G SFP+ for Thunderbolt 2, and now Thunderbolt 3, which add 10GbE network connectivity to any Thunderbolt 2/3-compatible Windows or Mac computer, as well as the Presto 10GbE SFP+ PCI Express 2.0 card and Presto 10GbE 10GBASE-T PCIe 3.0 dual-port cards.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Sonnet Technologieswill be in boothSL9927. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

