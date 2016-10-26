SMPTE: SGL to Showcase New Entry-Level FlashNet Lite Archive

LOS ANGELES–SGL is highlighting its new entry-level archive solution FlashNet Lite and new user interface FlashNet Infinity at SMPTE 2016, booth 214.





FlashNet Lite comes in four configurations: FL Disk, FL Tape, FL Hybrid and FL Optical Disk, providing options for content storage that is disk only, tape only, optical disk or a combination of disk and tape. FL Hybrid is upgradeable to 50 TB of disk support, two tape drives and 100 slots with one server. This gives nearly 600 TB capacity with LTO7 tapes. Running on a single server node, FlashNet Lite can grow as the customer’s archive expands. FlashNet Lite includes FlashNet tools including: integration with a range of partner solutions and storage devices; business storage rules; partial file restore; and SGL’s new Infinity user interface.



SGL also is demonstrating its new FlashNet Infinity user interface. Providing broadcasters and content owners with a dashboard that simplifies the management of media archives, Infinity delivers a toolset for archive and restore functionality, system health, monitoring, analysis and more. It is available as a free upgrade to all SGL FlashNet users covered by a current support contract who are running FlashNet 6.6 or later.



