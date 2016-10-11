SMPTE Announces Keynotes for Tech Conference and Symposium

Douglas Trumbull

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—Douglas Trumbull and Daniel Teruggi have already been named as recipients of Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers awards, but now they have officially been announced as keynote speakers as well. Trumbull, a filmmaker and recipient of the SMPTE Progress Medal, will give the opening keynote of the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition with SMPTE President Robert Seidel. Teruggi, director of the Research and Experimentation department at National Audiovisual Institute in Paris and recipient of the SMPTE Archival Technology Medal, will keynote at the SMPTE 2016 Symposium.

Trumbull and Seidel’s keynote for the SMPTE Tech Conference is said to discuss the past, present and future of media and entertainment technology and supporting standards work. Trumbull specifically is expected to depict the evolution of cinema technology and present clips from his work developing a 3D 120 fps cinema system called Magi. The keynote will also discuss current trends, including 4K and OTT.

Daniel Teruggi

The SMPTE 2016 Symposium, which features a daylong program titled “Preserving Stories for the Future: A Technology Perspective,” will kick off with Teruggi’s keynote.

The keynotes are available only to registered SMPTE Tech Conference and SMPTE Symposium attendees. The SMPTE 2016 Symposium will take place on Oct. 24, and the SMPTE Tech Conference will kick off on Oct. 25, both in Hollywood, Calif.

For more information, visit www.smpte2016.org.