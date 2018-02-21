SMPTE 2018 Technical Conference Issues Call for Papers

LOS ANGELES & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—If authors want to be considered to present a technical paper at the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, they have until May 28 to submit their proposals, according to an official announcement from SMPTE.

Proposed papers must be informational and address technical theory, research, innovation, application or practice specific to any evolving technology associated with the media and entertainment industry. Topics can include things like UHD and HDR; the future of media distribution; media infrastructure; cloud and virtualized media processing; future media technology; artificial intelligence; and many other areas. Commercial or promotional papers will not be considered, nor will be papers that have already been published.

Selected papers will have the opportunity to present at the 2018 conference. All selected papers will be determined by the program committee, which is co-chaired by Thomas Edwards, vice president and engineering at Fox, and SMPTE Education Director Sara J. Kudrle, product marketing manager for playout at Imagine Communications. Yvonne Thomas, product manager at Arvato Systems and SMPTE education director for conference programs, and Richard Welsh, co-founder and CEO of Sundog Media Toolkit and SMPTE Education vice president, will oversee the program committee.

Instructions on submitting proposals, as well as additional information, is available at smpte2018.org. SMPTE says that proposals submitted earlier than the May 28 deadline will help ensure consideration.

Final proposal selection and notification will occur no later than July 20. Electronic versions of the final technical manuscripts of selected papers will be due by Sept. 28.

SMPTE 2018 will take place from Oct. 23-25 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles.