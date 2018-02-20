SMPTE 2017 Conference Presentations Available on YouTube

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—If you want to get a recap of some of the presentations that took place at the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference you only have to make your YouTube according to an announcement from SMPTE. SMPTE has published more than 50 videos of the expert paper presentations at last year’s conference on its dedicated YouTube page.

Sessions from the October 2017 event covered a range of topics that included advances in dynamic range, compression, content management and storage, VR, AR and mixed reality, new audio techniques, cloud technologies and encouraging diversity in technology. All video from the conference is available at youtube.com/smpteconnect.

According to SMPTE’s Director of Education Joe Welch, this is the first year that SMPTE has published every conference presentation.

The paper themselves will be available in the SMPTE digital library on the IEEE Xplore platform.