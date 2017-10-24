SMPTE 2017: Grass Valley Features Flexible News, Live Production

LOS ANGELES—SMPTE 2017 attendees can visit the SMPTE Centennial Exhibit to see Grass Valley’s news production solutions in action, including: GV STRATUS Video Production & Content Management System for efficient news media workflows; the Ignite integrated and automated production solution; EDIUS Nonlinear Editing Software; GV Korona K-Frame V-series Video Production Center, a modular, scalable switcher with the ability to produce content in SD/HD, 3G/1080p and 4K UHD with a space efficient 3RU frame; and the RS-LDX Series integrated robotic camera solutions.

Grass Valley’s LDX 82 Series camera and K2 Dyno Replay System also are on display at Booth 217, Ray Dolby Hall, for attendees looking for live production solutions. The LDX 82 Series, available in studio, handheld or compact models, offers levels of operational flexibility to match HD production need, including extended color gamut, HDR/XDR and 3G/1080p; and with configurable storage, Apple ProRes support and Shareflex technology to provide fast content transfers between replay system pods.