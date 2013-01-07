Smart TV Alliance Adds Five New Members and an Updated SDK

LAS VEGAS– Smart TV Alliance has added five new manufacturers and solution providers tottheir group to stimulate cross-platform Smart TV applications and services. The Smart TV experience will be enhanced with 3D video, high quality video and audio and variety of content with applications created from a new software development kit for 2013 TVs.



New members include Panasonic, ABOX42, TechniSat, IBM and Specific Media, joining LG Electronics, TP Vision and Toshiba, Obigo, Qualcomm Incorporated and YuMe, in fostering a non-proprietary environment for app developers to create platform-independent services.



“Instead of chasing down each manufacturer’s individual requirements and compliance process, they can make the most out of their creative energy by developing innovative applications and services,” said Richard Choi, president of LG Electronics, said of the alliance’s benefits for app developers.



The SDK covers trends so app developers will be able to deliver current apps for new Smart TVs from LG, TP Vision and Toshiba. Its features include:



· Richer applications available from upgraded HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript specifications

· 3D video

· MPEG-DASH support with more reliable audio and video quality

· More and better content choices with updated digital rights management features that reflect DRM requirements from content owners

· New common emulator allows developers to test an application once

· Application-compliance checking tool enables developers to test cross-platform requirements compliance automatically

· Advanced debug tools help developers solve application problems



