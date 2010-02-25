Sencore Inc. — John Suranyi, CEO

John Suranyi

Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer for broadcasters?

A. Sencore offers broadcasters a range of operational and analysis solutions for high-quality signal transmission and video delivery. Our products allow broadcasters to receive/decode, transcode, test and measure, modulate and analyze video transport streams in a variety of applications. Each of our product lines is designed to support system interoperability and meet the rapidly changing needs of today’s broadcasters. Additionally, many of our customers rely on our technical expertise, agility, and flexibility when they look for video transport solutions or encounter a challenge within their broadcast center. Sencore also offers unmatched customer service and support; our customer relationships last far beyond the initial sale.



Q. What’s new that you will you exhibit at the NAB Show and that TV broadcasters should look for there?

A. Based on direct feedback from our customers, Sencore is excited to announce three new products at the 2010 NAB Show. The TXS 3453 Transcoder is a real-time, high-performance platform that delivers multiple channels of best-in-class transcoding in a reliable, high-density 1RU chassis. Our new SMD 989 DVB S2 Modulator provides satellite video delivery multistream capability and unprecedented modulation efficiency and flexibility. Finally, our new IRD3000 line of professional receivers/decoders is designed for targeted SD applications, allowing broadcasters to leverage their existing SD infrastructures while affording an easy upgrade path to HD for the future.



Broadcasters looking for advanced feature and functionality — while maximizing existing infrastructure and driving performance and cost efficiencies — should plan to stop by our NAB booth (#SU4310 ) to see our new products and have one of our engineers demonstrate potential use cases and applications.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

A. Sencore’s new NAB product offerings focus on real-world needs and real-world applications. Our products allow for maximum customer versatility and customization to not only ensure they perform as promised and needed, but also deliver the best price/performance value. For example, our new TXS 3453 Transcoder allows users to perform both SD and HD transcoding and transrating at an unbeatable cost-per-channel. Like all of our products, the three debuting at the 2010 NAB Show represent our commitment to providing high-quality signal processing and video delivery in the most cost-effective way for broadcast, cable, satellite and telco operations around the world.



Q. How has your company been affected by the current economic situation and what are you doing to get through it?

A. The current economic situation has impacted everyone, including Sencore. Like most companies, we looked to drive operational efficiencies and focus resources on our customers and investment in future products by staying true to our product roadmap.



With years of investment and success in engineering design and technology, we understand the importance of expertise and innovation, as well as the need to keep pace and stay ahead of the market. We have a very comprehensive product development process and continue to hire best-in-class engineers.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

A. Sencore is a U.S.-based company located in Sioux Falls, S.D. We have approximately 200 employees including a significant engineering team and customer support infrastructure. We have a 96,000 square foot manufacturing facility, where we are able to design and manufacture specific functionality for custom applications that our customers have really come to appreciate. Additionally, a lot of people are unaware that we have deep strategic and operational relationships with several international partners that allow us to broaden our product offering and tailor solutions across the video delivery chain.



