SCTE/IBSE Cable-Tec Expo Calling for Papers UPDATED

DENVER—UPDATED: The deadline for the SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo Fall Technical Forum call for papers has been extended. The new deadline will be on Monday, March 6 at 5 p.m. ET. All other dates remain the same at this time.

SCTE/IBSE is welcoming abstract paper proposals for Cable-Tec Expo 2017 papers for the next month.

Proposals must be submitted online through the SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2017 Abrstract Submissions page. Multiple proposals may be submitted, but each must be submitted individually. Announcement of submission status for selection will be announced on April 14. Then electronic versions of the technical papers and PowerPoint presentations must be turned in by July 17.

The SCTE/IBSE Cable-Tec Expo 2017 will take place from Oct. 17-20 in Denver.