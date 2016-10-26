SBE 2016 National Meeting Hits Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO—Ohio is the place to be this week. Cleveland may have the first two games of the World Series, but Columbus is playing host to the Society of Broadcast Engineers’ 2016 National Meeting from Oct. 26-27. Hosted in conjunction with the Ohio Broadcast Engineering Conference, SBE 2016 is features two days of annual membership meetings and the SBE National Awards Reception and Dinner.

Festivities are kicking off on the afternoon of Oct. 26, with the Certification Committee Meeting and Board of Directors meeting and dinner. Day two offers the SBE Fellows Breakfast and Frequency Coordinators Meeting, but the big draws come later in the day.

The Annual Membership Meeting will be available live online, with a webcast, for those not able to make it to this year’s conference to catch up on all the goings on. That will then be followed by the SBE National Rewards Reception and Dinner. Tickets to the dinner at $15 and available for purchase here.

The Ohio Broadcast Engineering Conference, presented by the Ohio Association of Broadcasters, will also get going on Oct. 27 with a full day’s worth of sessions for radio and TV engineers. Topics of discussion will include the “FM-HD Radio Diversity Delay Synchronization Update” presentation from GatesAir’s Tim Anderson; a pair of sessions on ATSC 3.0, with focuses on the repack and antennas; Video over IP; and an Ohio Digital EAS Update. The conference will close out with “Troubleshooting the Broadcast IP Network” from Wayne Pecena of Texas A&M University/KAMU Public Broadcasting before leading into the SBE Annual Membership Meeting.

The SBE 2016 National Meeting is taking place at the Crowne Plaza Columbus Downtown, while the Ohio Broadcasting Engineering Conference will be held across the street at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. For more information on both events.