RTW to Display Loudness Control Tools at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, RTW will display its Continuous Loudness Control Software, Masterclass Plug-ins and TM3-Primus with USB Connect tool for broadcast, production and postproduction signal processing. CLC Software allows users to regulate audio loudness to a particular program’s loudness value, and definable loudness range, with continuous control in real-time.

Loudness Tools menu

During processing, the CLC’s complex adaptive morphing algorithm “learns” the dynamic structure and intention of the sound signal, and adapts as it predicts what comes next. It handles most DAW software, audio and files, and meets EBU-R128 among other major global loudness standard specifications.

A new addition to the company’s Touch Monitor range of audio meters, the compact TM3-Primus serves entry-level applications across multiple markets. It provides everything needed for loudness and audio metering, including commonly used standard instruments. With its USB Connect Tool, it can plug into a DAW environment.

Compliant with SAWA and TASA cinema loudness standards, RTW’s scalable Masterclass Plug-ins of Mastering and Loudness tools provide RTW meters, audio signal analysis and visualization as standard-format plug-ins for all major DAW software tools.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. RTW will be in booth C2336. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.