RTW Brings TM3 USB Connect Tool to IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM—IBC 2015 is just getting underway and among the exhibitors attending is RTW, a provider of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control. RTW comes to IBC 2015 with its latest product, the TM3 USB Connect Tool, which is designed to enhance the company’s Masterclass plug-ins.

TM3 USB Connect

The TM3 USB Connect software provides a direct connection between a TM3-Primus as a plug-in within a DAW environment. It offers a remote control within the DAW for start, stop and reset on the TM3-Primus. The new software allows the TM3-Primus to be connected to any channel or group in the DAW project by inserting the plug-in into the desired channel. TM3 USB Connect can also be used as a standalone remote control for the TM3-Primus, if the Primus is operated as an output device. The TM3 USB Connect can be operated with both Mac and PC products.

