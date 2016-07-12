Registration Open for SMPTE 2016 Annual Tech Conference

LOS ANGELES & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The doors are open for those interested in registering for the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers annual technical conference and exhibition, which will also celebrate the society’s 100th anniversary.

SMPTE 2016 serves as a “forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology,” per SMPTE’s official press release. Among the topics expected to be discussed during conference sessions at this year’s event include UHDTV high frame rate; wide color gamut; broadcast and IT-based networked media infrastructure; cloud media architectures; new distribution modalities; virtual reality; and more.

Additional events for SMPTE 2016 include the SMPTE Honors & Awards Ceremony; Women in Technology Luncheon; Fellows Luncheon; SMPTE Annual General Membership Meeting; the SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival; and the SMPTE Centennial Gala.

Tickets are limited, with SMPTE offering early bird registration through Aug. 20.

The SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition will take place from Oct. 24-28 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, Calif.

For more information, please visit www.smpte2016.org.