Qligent to Tout Video Quality Monitor at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Qligent aims to fight audience erosion with one of its featured products at this year’s NAB Show, the cloud-based Vision Analytics monitor. Using data mining, machine learning and predictive data analytics, the Vision Analytics keeps an eye on the quality of viewer engagement and protects media brand values across multiple delivery platforms.

Vision Analytics samples video content globally across any content distribution channel and monitors the viewer’s quality of experience on any platform, network, channel or app, designed to handle what Qligent calls the “Four Vs” of big data: velocity, volume, variety and veracity. It uses scalable cloud processing to manage static, dynamic or event-based databases. Findings are presented on a dashboard and reports summarize key performance indicators, key equality indicators and other criteria pertaining to multiplatform content distribution across creation, delivery and consumption.

Qligent’s probes are deployed to create an end-to-end, controlled data mining environment to produce trusted and secondary opinion datasets within Vision Analytics. This is meant to assure data integrity is maintained.

The Vision Analytics system can also automatically tap into the MVPD’s existing systems, such as the customer relationship management system or the business and operations support systems. This will help provide advanced warnings to make corrective actions.

