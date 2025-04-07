NAB Show: Ateme, Lingopal.ai and NVIDIA Partner on AI-Powered Translation Solution

PARIS—Ateme has partnered with Lingopal.ai, an AI-driven language translation platform, to introduce a new solution that simplifies the localization of content for global audiences.

This collaboration merges Ateme’s industry-leading video compression and delivery expertise with Lingopal’s cutting-edge AI-powered translation technologies that will allow direct-to-consumer (D2C) services and broadcasters to effortlessly offer content in multiple languages.

Leveraging NVIDIA’s advanced AI capabilities and the power of the NVIDIA L4 GPU. the solution ensures high-quality translations in over 120 languages while preserving the tone, nuance, and emotion of the original audio mix, the companies said.

“This partnership marks a significant step toward breaking language barriers in global content distribution," said Mickaël Raulet, CTO at Ateme. "By integrating AI-driven translation into our video delivery workflows, we are enabling content creators to reach wider audiences with unprecedented ease and quality."

Deven Orie CEO at Lingopal.ai, added: "Our AI-powered translation technology, combined with Ateme’s robust video delivery platform, allows broadcasters to localize content at scale. Essentially, with the click of a button, a live broadcast can be heard in any language worldwide. This opens the door to endless revenue streams and significant opportunities for viewership growth."

The solution is being shown by Ateme and Lingopal.ai at the 2025 NAB Show—West Hall booth W1643 for Ateme and W4143AD for Lingopal.ai.