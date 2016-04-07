Qligent to Bring Vision to 2016 NAB Show

MELBOURNE, FLA.—With the spectrum repack on the horizon, Qligent says it aims to help broadcasters manage channel-sharing and bandwidth-challenged VHF and UHF scenarios with its Vision cloud monitoring platform. Featuring self-hosted and managed service development options, Vision gives broadcasters a platform to monitor, analyze and troubleshoot signal health and program quality throughout the air chain.

Vision has a pay-as-you-go OPEX model that can be deployed as either a self-hosted or monitoring-as-a-service (MaaS) configuration. The latter is known as Qligent’s Overnight MaaS platform and is designed to remove the monitoring onus from TV stations while ensuring compliance with service-level agreements. The company says that is offers a team of experts to support QoS andQoE-related monitoring tasks offsite.

Qligent will demo the Vision platform at the upcoming 2016 NAB Show, which runs from April 16-21 in Las Vegas. The company will be located at booth N1011.